Simply register an emoji domain name here, point the emoji domain towards your site, and as if by magic, you've rigged up a site that visitors can reach by merely typing a string of faces, foods, and animals into their url! Emojis domain names - emojis in your url - how cool is that?!
That's right, emoji domain names are fully supported by all major search engines! That means, no matter the platform visitors use, they will always be able to search for and click on your colorful emoji url to arrive at your site!
I'm glad you asked! The emoji domain process is fairly simple, just long and arduous (hence why we streamlined the process with this very site!). A browser uses "punycode" to convert emoji domains into convoluted strings like "xn--ki8hha", which it then utilizes to arrive at websites. We create those "punycoded" domains for you, so you only have to deal with emojis.
".ws" is currently the only TLD that permits the registration of emoji domains. That means, for the time being, you are unable to register emoji domains on TLDs like ".com", ".org", ".net", etc.
Yep, here's one! Make sure the emoji domain you choose looks similar to or conveys the same meaning as its cross-platform counterparts. For example, the pistol (🔫) emoji is graphically represented as a toy squirt gun on iOS 10 platforms. If you own a blog about squirt guns, and you purchase a "squirt gun emoji" domain, only a small fraction of your audience will be presented with the pleasant sight of a squirt gun. Most visitors will see a pistol, which has a stigma of violence attached to it, and they won't see a squirt gun, which connotes fun and joy. You can view an emoji's cross-platform representations on http://emojipedia.org/.