Register an Emoji Domain Name.

Have any tips or tricks for registering emoji domains?

Yep, here's one! Make sure the emoji domain you choose looks similar to or conveys the same meaning as its cross-platform counterparts. For example, the pistol (🔫) emoji is graphically represented as a toy squirt gun on iOS 10 platforms. If you own a blog about squirt guns, and you purchase a "squirt gun emoji" domain, only a small fraction of your audience will be presented with the pleasant sight of a squirt gun. Most visitors will see a pistol, which has a stigma of violence attached to it, and they won't see a squirt gun, which connotes fun and joy. You can view an emoji's cross-platform representations on http://emojipedia.org/.